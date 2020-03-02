Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 28,543 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after acquiring an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $14,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $11,147,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 259,177 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

NYSE:FL traded down $2.60 on Monday, reaching $33.65. 616,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,444. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

