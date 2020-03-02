Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

NYSE:FL traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

