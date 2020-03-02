Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FL. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

FL opened at $36.25 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

