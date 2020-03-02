Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $7.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

