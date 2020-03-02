Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIO. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.14 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

