Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price upped by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 411,971 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 148,155 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.