Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $22.00

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $18.08 on Monday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 36.35%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 51,604 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

