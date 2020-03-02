Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Raised by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,713 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises about 2.2% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.53% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $48,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

