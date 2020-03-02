Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FTSV has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Forty Seven from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

NASDAQ FTSV traded up $35.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.76. 5,651,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Forty Seven has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,118,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,692,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,500. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forty Seven by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 94,704 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

