Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 10,166 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 59.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $992.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

