Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $435,746.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,752.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $353,670.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,597 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $239.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.11. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $271.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.