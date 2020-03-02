Foundry Partners LLC Buys 97,845 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 243.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,845 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.11% of Culp worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Culp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CULP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

