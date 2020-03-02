Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 182,854 Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Select Interior Concepts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth $1,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4,874.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 91.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth about $757,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $22,566,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

