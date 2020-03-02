Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Landec worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Landec by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Landec by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.26 on Monday. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

