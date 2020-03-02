Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $88.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $77.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

