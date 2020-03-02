Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,625 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Hill International worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hill International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hill International stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.00. Hill International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

