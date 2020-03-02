Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 54.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL opened at $5.88 on Monday. Global Ship Lease Inc has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

