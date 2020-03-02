Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Bel Fuse worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4,698.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 641.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,633 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $313,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

