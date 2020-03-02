Foundry Partners LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Genesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $1,714,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Genesco by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Genesco by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $505.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.