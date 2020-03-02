Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of First Bancorp worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $158,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNLC shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Mark N. Rosborough bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNLC opened at $25.50 on Monday. First Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

