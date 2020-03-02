Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,736 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $653,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $113,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $88,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

