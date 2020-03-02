Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Coherus Biosciences worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2,390.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 74,987 shares during the period.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.57. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,977 shares of company stock worth $438,578 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

