Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 74.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $41.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $595.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

