Foundry Partners LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.14% of ESSA Bancorp worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

