Foundry Partners LLC Sells 133,987 Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,987 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 2.61% of Kingstone Companies worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.03 on Monday. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

In related news, CEO Barry Goldstein bought 5,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $36,911.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,707.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 6,358 shares of company stock worth $45,279 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

