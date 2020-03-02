Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wingstop worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wingstop by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.