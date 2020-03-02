Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRIM. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRIM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $228.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.64. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

