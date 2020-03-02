Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,301 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RealPage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,020,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,626.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 34,040 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,820,118.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,379.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,421 shares of company stock valued at $26,622,182. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

RealPage stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.89%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

