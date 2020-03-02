Foundry Partners LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 237,020 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 390,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 199,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,658,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,547 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

