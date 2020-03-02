Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Imax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Imax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Imax by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Imax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Imax by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IMAX. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Imax stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $956.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. Imax Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

