Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $313.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.02 and a 200 day moving average of $285.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,750 shares of company stock valued at $37,848,300 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

