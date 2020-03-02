Fountain (FTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $996,524.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Fountain token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a total market cap of $996,524.00 and $85,171.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.02908142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00225145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00137026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.