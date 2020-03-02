Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) CAO Sells $47,200.00 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. 543,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,627. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.20. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,810 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,389 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

