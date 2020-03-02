Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 661.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,298 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,477,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.