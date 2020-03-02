Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $190,795.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 243,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,840. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,489 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FELE. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

