Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Buys 5,000 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,141.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. 483,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,119. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 268,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 183,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 117,569 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

