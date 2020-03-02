freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €27.00 ($31.40) target price from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. freenet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.78 ($24.16).

FNTN stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €17.51 ($20.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,897 shares. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.81.

freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

