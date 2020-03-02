Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2,427.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909,921 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.42% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $80,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.