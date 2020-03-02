Freicoin Hits Market Cap of $187,999.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $187,999.00 and $6.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000265 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,886,960 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.