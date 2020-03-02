Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €51.00 by Morgan Stanley

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.63 ($65.85).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €42.66 ($49.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,020 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.69. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

