Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $66.46 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $81.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,683,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freshpet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after buying an additional 575,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Freshpet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after buying an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

