Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Frontdoor stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.59.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.12%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,604,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,185,000 after buying an additional 364,381 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Frontdoor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,101,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Frontdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,388,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,446,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,417,000 after buying an additional 491,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

