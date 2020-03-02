Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.59. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 58.12% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,604,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,185,000 after buying an additional 364,381 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,101,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,388,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,446,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,417,000 after buying an additional 491,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.