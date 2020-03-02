Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.60. 3,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.