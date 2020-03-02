Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,634.33 ($21.50).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,136 ($14.94) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.04 million and a PE ratio of 81.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,328.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,159.29. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

