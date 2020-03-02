FTX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $256.69 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $256.69 million and $3.37 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00030127 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00482358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $569.46 or 0.06450627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001427 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,370,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,498,212 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

