Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Adam Councell Buys 2,250 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Adam Councell bought 2,250 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($25,453.83).

LON FSTA traded up GBX 7.12 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 855.12 ($11.25). 12,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 938.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.46. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 1 year low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $276.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSTA. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target (up from GBX 915 ($12.04)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuller, Smith & Turner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

