Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,605 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Fulton Financial worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.45 on Monday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.