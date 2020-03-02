FunFair (FUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.66 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, ZB.COM and Radar Relay. FunFair has a market cap of $20.66 million and approximately $263,908.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Livecoin, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Binance, Ethfinex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.