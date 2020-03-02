FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6,419.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $6,419.00 and approximately $58,324.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00039948 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00426223 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012525 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011323 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012449 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001663 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.